Atlee calls Shah Rukh Khan’s National Award win for Jawan ‘A Blessing from God’ in heartfelt post

In a historic moment for Indian cinema, superstar Shah Rukh Khan is all set to receive his first-ever National Award for Best Actor for his electrifying performance in Jawan. What makes this win even more monumental is the man behind the camera, director Atlee. In a career spanning over three decades, it took an Atlee to present Shah Rukh Khan in a never-before-seen avatar. His powerful storytelling and visionary direction redefined SRK’s on-screen persona, and owing to Atlee’s vision, Shah Rukh Khan earned this long-overdue national honour.

Atlee, on his social media, shared the pictures with Shah Rukh Khan and captioned,

“Feeling blessed, @iamsrk sir. I’m super happy that you’ve got the national award for our movie Jawan. It feels very emotional and inspiring to be part of your journey. Thank you for trusting me and giving this film, sir. It’s just my first love letter to you; a lot more to come, sir. Thank you, @gaurikhan ma’am, and @redchilliesent for giving this film to us, and special thanks to @poojadadlani02, @_gauravverma , @karuna_badwal,Aalif sir and my team, @dop_gkvishnu , @livingstonruben , @muthurajthangavel @kunalrajan ,my direction team and special thanks to @anirudhofficial bro for giving great songs and music to Jawan, and congratulations for the chaleya song. Super, super, super happy for @shilparao to get one more national award for jawan Chaleya I feel so, so happy and emotional. This is one of my life’s most important moments; shah rukh sir being near you itself is a great blessing, sir. As a fanboy, working with you and making a film and presenting it in a mass mode of SRK, sir, is a pure, pure blessing from God, and finally, God is so kind to give us back the greatest moment in our life . Can’t ask for more, sir. This is more than enough for me; I’m the best fanboy of yours, sir. Love you. Love you. Love you. Lots of love sir”

For Atlee, ‘Jawan’ was more than just his Hindi debut—it was a dream project that bridged industries and cultures. To be the director who directed Shah Rukh Khan to his first National Award is a milestone that cements Atlee’s legacy as a game-changing filmmaker in Indian cinema.