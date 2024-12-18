Atlee shares a strong and moving story on a laughter show

In an industry where entertainment often takes precedence, filmmaker Atlee has carved out a unique place for himself by coupling high-octane drama and mass entertainment with thought-provoking social messages that have always left a huge impact on society. Known for his films that strike the perfect balance between commercial genre and strong message, Atlee has consistently proven that cinema can be both entertaining and enlightening.

A recent example of it was witnessed when Atlee visited Kapil Sharma’s laughter show. On the show, the filmmaker shared a very moving story and said, “There is a rich man who is driving his car in his estate and when he is about to enter his estate, he sees a beggar who is wearing thin clothes, and it’s snowing and it’s windy. So he gets down and said, “Why are you in single clothes?”, “Don’t you have a blanket?”

The filmmaker continued, “The beggar replied with No”, then the rich man said, “Okay, wait here, let me go in and bring you a blanket. The rich man gets into his home and sees his kid, pet, home stress, family stress, talks, and dinner. At night, he slept off. And in the morning he realized that yesterday night he promised that beggar guy outside, then he took a blanket, rushed outside, and saw that the beggar was dead.”

Atlee highlights the message of the story saying, “If you can’t do something, don’t promise anyone, and also the guy would have survived with his hope and trust within him. When he trusted someone, when he depended on someone, he lost himself. So never allow anyone to come into your life and don’t depend on them. You depend on your wife, mother, and kid, they will give their life for you, but don’t depend on fake promises”

Atlee’s journey in cinema has been marked by a clear understanding of the pulse of the audience. From his directorial debut Raja Rani to his blockbuster hits Theri, Mersal, Bigil, and Jawan, his films are known for their grandeur and emotional impact. But what truly sets his work apart is the underlying message that resonates with the audiences for a long time.