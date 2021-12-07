Atrangi Re’s music album releases with an exclusive concert with A. R. Rahman

Atrangi Re’s music has been climbing up the music charts in the country since Chaka Chak made its debut! Today, Atrangi Re’s Rait Zara Si, a romantic and soulful number, made its debut on the internet and has already become a crowd favourite. While Chaka Chak and Rait Zara Si have created quite a stir on the internet already, the stage is now set for the rest of the songs to make waves. Upping the ante on the excitement surrounding Atrangi Re’s music, the makers launched the film’s album in a grand concert by music maestro A. R. Rahman. Set to release on 24th December exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar, the film promises to be a Christmas treat for the family audience!

The live concert saw A. R. Rahman crooning to the best songs from the film. The audience had its feet tapping to Toofan Si Kudi, Tere Rang, Tumhein Mohabbat and a flute rendition of Tere Rang. In the presence of the musical genius A. R. Rahman himself, the event was also attended by Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, Bhushan Kumar, Aanand L Rai and Irshad Kamil. The interactive live concert saw fun on-stage moments between A. R. Rahman, Aanand L Rai, Irshad Kamil and the cast.

The music album of Atrangi Re is a coming-together of greats from the music industry. A soul-stirring composition by A. R. Rahman, with soulful lyrics by Irshad Kamil, the film’s music gives us a local flavour of India and its energy – upbeat, quirky, full of zing, diverse, intense and really, really atrangi. The bevy of songs, comprising of Garda, Chakka Chak, Tere Rang, Little Little, Tumhein Mohabbat, Raith Zara Si and Toofan Si Kudi, has been sung by the best singers of the industry. Shreya Ghoshal, Arijit Singh, Daler Mehndi, Haricharan Seshadri, Hiral Viradia and Shashaa Tirupati have lent their voice to the atrangi songs. In fact, even the atrangi star Dhanush has sung ‘Little Little’ from the album. The Atrangi Re album will be an original album, with songs in both, Hindi as well as Tamil.

Excited about Atrangi Re’s music launch, A. R. Rahman said, “When a film and its plot travels around India, the music needs to move with the story too, and mirror the moods and sentiments of the characters. Stories like Atrangi Re give us the opportunity to try out something different musically. My best wishes to the entire team: Aanand L Rai, Bhushan Kumar, Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush.”

Speaking about the music in the film, atrangi producer Bhushan Kumar said, “The music in the film celebrates India as we know it! It is a mind-blowing composition by A. R. Rahman and is a perfect example of north meets south. We hope you enjoy the music in the film!”

Atrangi filmmaker Aanand L Rai commented on the music album launch and said, “One honest confession, I am very possessive about Rahman sir’s songs. If given a chance I would have kept all the songs exclusively for myself. You feel so proud that the entire magic took place in front of you. Every song is like a different colour and in the end you see a beautiful soulful rainbow.”

Known to be the king of small town stories, Aanand L Rai’s dream directorial venture Atrangi Re will once again bring India together, through its music, story, casting and performances. The music albums of any Aanand L Rai directorial have always been celebrated to have chart-topping numbers. Aanand L Rai and A. R. Rahman have previously created magic with music together in movies like Raanjhanaa. And Atrangi Re is going to be no different…

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, Aanand L Rai and Cape Of Good Films present Atrangi Re, a Colour Yellow production, produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma, produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar. The film directed by Aanand L Rai is slated to release on 24th December exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.