Atrangii TV to telecast shows break-free

Atrangii TV, the new Hindi GEC helmed by Vibhu Agarwal , which was launched earlier in June 2022, is gaining popularity with each passing day. To further provide quality viewing experiences, Atrangii TV has announced that channels will be available break-free, without any additional premium charges. Audiences across the country can enjoy their favourite shows on the channel without any breaks and experience premium OTT-style viewing while watching a television channel with their family.

This is the very first time that a Hindi GEC will run their entire programming line-up break-free without any premium subscription. Atrangii TV has come up with its first-ever pricing benchmark from August 1st, 2022. The unique and varied content targeting different genres of audiences is the USP of the channel and hence makes it different from other GECs who prefer to showcase only regular family soap dramas. From historical and mythological to comedy and romance, Atrangii TV provides a varied range of shows for all its audiences.

Speaking about a first-of-its-kind roll-out, Vibhu Agarwal, Founder and Group CEO (Atrangii TV | Atrangii App), shared, “Since the launch of the channel, our endeavour has been to curate gripping, cutting-edge concepts with high production values.”We want our viewers, who are Hindi-speaking and understanding audiences across the length and breadth of the country, to enjoy quality content. Adding to the experience, we want our viewers to enjoy premium viewing without paying anything additional. Hence, the Atrangii channel is break-free, which further enriches the viewing experience of the audience. ”

Atrangii TV launched on June 22, with an eclectic line-up of original programming, in the Binge watch format that includes Parshuram at 7 PM, followed by Muqadar at 7.30 PM. Hara Sindoor, an original show that has already struck a chord with the audience, airs at 8.15 PM, followed by Bestsellers at 8.45 PM. The thriller shows Jaghanya and Hotspot are telecasted from 9.30 PM onwards. The channel’s every month line-up of shows will star A-listers like Vishal Aditya Singh, Jaya Bhattacharya, Bhumika Gaurang, Shweta Tiwari, Rashmi Desai, Isha Koppikar, Shilpa Shinde, Rahul Roy, Aman Verma, Indranil Sengupta, Rakesh Bapat, Hrishita Bhatt, Rituparna Sengupta and Ashmit Patel, amongst others.

The channel is available in India on all pay platforms, including Tata Play, Airtel, Dish TV, Hathway, Den, D2H and others.