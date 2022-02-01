“Audiences trust my choices”- Taapsee Pannu on her endeavours to choose unique stories

Given her recent slate of projects, there’s no doubt that Taapsee Pannu and experimental cinema are synonymous to each other. The actress has preferred taking the road less travelled, choosing to attempt some rather out-of-the-box subjects in films like Pink, Badla, Mulk,Baby, Manmarziyaan, Rashmi Rocket and many others. The latest addition to this list is, Looop Lapeta, opposite Tahir Raj Bhasin a film that promises to be an adventurous ride wherein a girlfriend is on a mission to rescue her boyfriend, and the situation gets sticky following a series of events that constantly prompt the duo to make choices that will define their future.

Speaking about her experiments with ‘experimental cinema and the brilliant choices she’d been making in the last few years, Taapsee says, “The fact I choose different scripts has become my biggest strength. The audiences trust that I will take up something new and different each time. And I love to do that because, l as an audience, would want to see newer and unique concepts being made, and hence I choose such subjects. I’m glad I came across this film. Taking the road less traveled is going to be difficult because I don’t have anyone else to follow. However, it’s fun to create your own path. You’re remembered for taking the risks and people do acknowledge that.”

Throwing light on her film, Taapsee goes on to share, “For me, the film imparted an important message, that how one choice can affect so many lives around. You’ve to be careful of what you choose because it just doesn’t limit the repercussions to your life, but it’s going to travel and affect other people as well.”

Looop Lapeta is produced by Sony Pictures Films India, Ellipsis Entertainment along with Aayush Maheshwari. It is the Bollywood adaptation of Tom Tykwer’s celebrated cult classic, Run Lola Run, and the directorial debut of Aakash Bhatia. The film also brings together the best of comedy and thriller genres, with a pinch of action, making this a perfect entertainer.

Gear up to watch this comic thriller, Looop Lapeta on 4th February 2022, exclusively on Netflix!