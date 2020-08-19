Author Shayamal Vallabhjee’s book Breath Believe Balance receives unanimously positive reviews from readers

Author Shayamal Vallabhjee is overwhelmed that his book Breath Believe Balance is garnering such positive response from all readers and reviewers across. Thought the book was released in the middle of a pandemic and lockdown, it’s still receiving fabulous response all over.

Life during a pandemic is anything but easy and it’s heartening to see new and would be people use the practical, accessible advice in Breath Believe Balance to cope with the demands of the current Times. Author Shayamal is thankful to each and everyone, including publisher Pan MacMillan India, for showing love to the author and encouraging his humble effort.

Shayamal Vallabhjee says “The decision to release this book during the lockdown was consciously taken. I knew in my heart with the overwhelming anxiety, fear, panic and stress around Covid 19, and it’s subsequent impact on human physiology, people needed a guide to help them understand and process their emotions & optimise their bodies and mind. We all have time in our hands and what better to use this time than to deep dive into oneself. I am truly humbled by the praise and admiration the book has received. I pray it continues to find its way into the heart and homes of everyone.”

Breathe Believe Balance is one part memoir and one part guide to self-discovery. It is an intimate account of the lessons Shayamal Vallabhjee learnt while growing up during South Africa’s apartheid era, from living the life of a monk and travelling the globe with professional athletes. He has popularized the concept of ‘Balance’ in India. Using his knowledge and experience from the worlds of science, spirituality, and psychology, in this book, Vallabhjee takes you through this introspective and self-healing journey.

From understanding the importance of self-love to decoding the science of healthy relationships; from learning to be emotionally present in every conversation to engineering your environment for success, Breathe Believe Balance helps you take a deeper look at your life. Offering a scientific analysis of the human psyche and packed with useful questionnaires, this book is your guide to self-transformation and personal mastery.

