Avika Gor launches her production house Avika Screen Creations

Achieving huge feats young, Avika Gor became one of the most popular names on Indian Television at an early age. Taking the baton forward, the talented actress becomes one of the youngest producers of Indian Cinema by launching her own production house ‘Avika Screen Creations’.

Announcing the launch on her social media, Avika Gor shared a heartfelt note saying, “A DREAM come true!!! I’m so overwhelmed today. 😄 Here it is – My PRODUCTION house! Another step towards contributing to the industry that has given me everything. I sincerely hope that I can do justice to all your expectations!! Please share it as much as possible. 🤗

Expressing her gratitude towards everyone involved in making the production house possible, Avika Gor embarks on the unexplored terrain of filmmaking.