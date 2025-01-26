Avinash Tiwary and Triptii Dimri’s Laila Majnu stands the test of time, the rare re-release that’s thriving for 25 weeks

Laila Majnu, directed by Sajid Ali and released in 2018, features Avinash Tiwary as Qais Bhatt and Triptii Dimri as Laila. The film is a contemporary retelling of the classic Arabic love story of Layla and Majnun, set against the backdrop of Kashmir. Upon its initial release, it received critical acclaim for its storytelling and the compelling performances of its lead actors.

In August 2024, due to popular demand, Laila Majnu was re-released in Indian theatres. Remarkably, it has now commenced 25 weeks in cinemas, today. Currently, a theatre in Delhi continues to screen the film daily, consistently attracting a strong audience.

In an era dominated by short theatrical runs and quick OTT releases, this film has defied the odds, becoming a gem that refuses to fade away. Laila Majnu stands out as one of the rare films to achieve such a feat, underscoring its timeless appeal and the profound connection it has established with viewers.

The success of Laila Majnu shows its emotional depth and powerful story, cementing its place as a modern classic in Indian cinema.

Laila Majnu is produced by Balaji Motion Pictures, Ektaa R. Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, and Preety Ali and presented by Imtiaz Ali.