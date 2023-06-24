Avneet Kaur shines in her OTT debut Tiku Weds Sheru, netizens laud her performance

Avneet Kaur has come a long way since she started her journey in the entertainment industry as a young prodigy. Now, Avneet Kaur, the promising young talent, has stolen the spotlight in her OTT debut Tiku Weds Sheru. Kaur’s performance alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui has garnered praise, solidifying her position as an emerging force in the industry.

With her magnetic on-screen presence and natural talent, she effortlessly portrays the dreams, struggles, and triumphs of every aspiring artist who ventures to Mumbai in pursuit of stardom.

She has been getting rave reviews from critics. “Avneet Kaur is a revelation,” wrote one critic. “She brings a freshness and energy to the role that is infectious”, said another.

Those who have watched the film on the OTT platform, too took to their social media to share their reviews.

Here are a few excerpts from the glowing reviews Avneet has received:

#TikuWedsSheru ⭐⭐⭐⭐

what a comedy and interesting film is this ,I really like #AvneetKaur acting,she give justice to the role and the film to,and #NawazuddinSiddiqui sir is a game unke bare kya hi likhna,@KanganaTeam u did fantastic job and ur Cameo is my fav ❤️ — Rohit Mehra (@RohitMe95833177) June 23, 2023