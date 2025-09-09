Avyaan brings fresh faces to cinema, launches Chayan Chopra in a promising debut

Filmmaker Sunil Kothari is all set to bring a fresh wave of storytelling with his upcoming film Avyaan, a project that not only delivers a powerful narrative but also introduces promising new talent to cinema lovers. With Avyaan, Kothari launches debutant Chayan Chopra in the role of Aakash, marking an exciting new chapter in contemporary Indian cinema.

The makers of Avyaan were determined to tell a story that resonates with today’s youth and therefore chose to work with a young and vibrant cast. Alongside Chayan Chopra, the film stars Anushka Kaushik as Shivani, Omkar Kulkarni as Astik, and Navdeep Singh as Purab. Each actor brings their own individuality and freshness, making Avyaan a heartfelt reflection of relationships, choices, and the complexities of growing up in a changing world.

Speaking about the debut, filmmaker Sunil Kothari shares, “Launching Chayan Chopra through Avyaan is a decision close to my heart. He has the ability to bring depth, vulnerability, and intensity to the screen, which makes him stand out as a performer. I believe cinema lovers will see in him a rare mix of freshness and maturity. Avyaan is not just his debut, but a step into a promising journey that I am proud to present.”

The film captures a deeply relatable story, one that blends youthful aspirations with emotional dilemmas, ensuring a cinematic experience that feels both personal and universal. With its talented cast and thoughtful storytelling, Avyaan holds the promise of engaging audiences across generations.

Set to release later this year, Avyaan is expected to strike a chord with cinema lovers while introducing Chayan Chopra as an actor to watch out for.