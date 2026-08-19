Awarapan 2 crosses the 100-crore mark at the box office

Vishesh Bhatt’s Awarapan 2 continues its blockbuster theatrical run with an excellent collection. The Emraan Hashmi starrer has crossed 100 Crs mark at the Indian Box office. The film already has emerged as the third -highest opener of 2026 and fans are yet again in love with Shivam Pandit.

The overwhelming response from the fans for the movie is growing with each passing day.

14th August: 23.4 CR

15th August: 34.09 CR

16th August: 26.82 CR

17th August: 10.06 CR

18th August: 10.26 CR

Grand Total: 104.63 CR Nett India BOC

Directed by Nitin Kakkar and written by Bilal Siddiqui and Vishesh Bhatt, Awarapan 2 stars Emraan Hashmi, Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi, Puran Gabbi, Suvinder Vicky and Aniruddh Rawal.

Presented by Mukesh Bhatt and Vishesh Films and produced by Vishesh Bhatt, co-produced by Deepesh Shah and Sunaman Sood. Awarapan 2 is now running in cinemas worldwide, with all-India theatrical distribution by Pen Marudhar.