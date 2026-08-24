Awarapan 2 grosses 204.1 crore worldwide in 10 days

Emraan Hashmi starrer continues its blockbuster worldwide run, crossing 204.1 crore in just 10 days emerging as one of the biggest Hindi film success stories of 2026. With its unstoppable theatrical run, the Emraan Hashmi starrer has not only emerged as one of the defining Hindi film success stories of 2026, but has also marked Vishesh Films’ biggest global milestone to date. The phenomenal response is a powerful testament to the film’s emotional resonance, the enduring legacy of Shivam Pandit, its chart-topping music and the overwhelming word of mouth that has turned Awarapan 2 into a true audience-driven phenomenon.

The journey to this number began with a conviction that the industry was not certain about. When Vishesh Bhatt decided to revive a 19-year-old cult classic as a franchise, the question was not just whether the story existed it was whether the audience would return. 204.1 crore worldwide in 10 days answers that question definitively.

Awarapan 2 opened to a massive 23.4 crore India nett on Day 1, marking Emraan Hashmi’s biggest solo-hero opening of his career. The film continued its phenomenal run, delivering 120.86 crore worldwide gross in its opening weekend and closing Week 1 at an impressive 169.49 crore worldwide, ranking among the highest first-week grossers of 2026 in Hindi cinema. Continuing its unstoppable theatrical run, Awarapan 2 has now crossed the 204.1 crore worldwide milestone in just 10 days, powered by strong word of mouth and audiences returning to cinemas in growing numbers.

What brought them was the film itself. The performances, led by Emraan Hashmi’s most significant work in years. The music “Ve Junoon, Yeh Awarapan, Tera Mera Rishta and Piya Ghar Aaya” which the audience adopted as its own before the film even arrived. And a story told with conviction, trusting the audience’s intelligence at every step.

The 204.1 crore milestone is a celebration of the entire Awarapan 2 team a collective achievement powered by the vision and conviction of Vishesh Bhatt, director Nitin Kakkar, writer Bilal Siddiqui and the film’s exceptional music team comprising Mithoon, Amaal Malik, Jeet Gannguli, Ankit Sachdev and Wasif Ahmad. It belongs to the stellar performances of Emraan Hashmi, Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi, Puran Gabbi, Anirudh Rawal, Suvinder Vicky, Vijayant Kohli and Atul Kumar; to Subodhh Sharma, whose voice found a new audience through the film. And to every member of the production, marketing and distribution teams who believed in this story and gave it their everything.

Awarapan 2 is directed by Nitin Kakkar and written by Bilal Siddiqui and Vishesh Bhatt. The film stars Emraan Hashmi, Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi, Puran Gabbi, Suvinder Vicky and Anirudh Rawal.

Presented by Mukesh Bhatt and Vishesh Films, produced by Vishesh Bhatt, co-produced by Deepesh Shah and Sunaman Sood. Awarapan 2 is running in cinemas worldwide. All India theatrical distribution by Pen Marudhar. International distribution by Marudhar Entertainment.