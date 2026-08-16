Disha Patani has quietly built an enviable commercial filmography. She has been a part of some of the biggest blockbusters of Indian cinema, sharing screen space with the industry’s biggest stars. The actress is keeping the ball rolling now! Awarapan 2 makes it to Disha Patani’s 5 biggest box office openers! Take a look:

Awarapan 2 (2026)

Disha has just added one of the strongest titles to her glowing body of work with the second installment of the cult, Awarapan 2. As Zara, the actress puts her emotional range on full display by pulling off vulnerable sequences all while maintaining her crackling chemistry with co-star Emraan Hashmi. Released on August 14 on the big screens, Awarapan 2 registered a strong box office opening by making an excellent collection of Rs.21 crore net in India. Bharat (2019)

In Ali Abbas Zafar’s period drama about the making of India, Disha was paired opposite Salman Khan in the younger timeline of the film. Her screen time added to the film’s appeal, and her chemistry with Salman in the chartbuster “Slow Motion” further enhanced it. The film turned out to be one of the biggest Bollywood earners of 2019, with its Day 1 collection being Rs.42.30 crore in India. Baaghi 2 (2018)

Tiger Shroff’s action film was a hit and made Disha a commercially viable star. She played Neha in the emotional subplot of the action-packed thriller that emerged as one of the highest grossers of the year and remains one of the top grossers of her career. On Day 1, the film had raked in Rs.25.10 crore net in India. Kalki 2898 AD (2024)

Disha’s first entry into the pan-India sci-fi space also turned out to be the biggest commercial success of her career. The actress had an extended cameo as Roxie opposite Prabhas, Nag Ashwin’s futuristic epic, which also featured Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan, became one of Indian cinema’s biggest worldwide hits. On Day 1, the film had earned an impressive Rs.22.5 crore in India. M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016)

Disha’s big break came in Neeraj Pandey’s biographical film on Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Patani was seen in the first half of the film as Priyanka Jha, her performance left a lasting impression and bagged her several Best Debut honours. The Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer proved to be a critical and commercial success. On Day 1, the film had collected Rs.21.3 crore net in India.