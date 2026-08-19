Awarapan 2 producer Vishesh Bhatt applauds Disha Patani’s body of work

If there’s a film that’s creating a storm in theatres in recent times, it’s Awarapan 2. Bringing back the OG Emraan Hashmi alongside the compelling Disha Patani for the first time in a romantic drama, the film is making the right noise not just because of its riveting storyline, but also because of how Disha and Emraan complement each other. As the film is earns at the box office, producer Vishesh Bhatt revealed the reason behind casting Disha Patani as the leading lady, mentioning that it was her journey so far that made her perfect for the role.

“It’s interesting to see Emraan and Disha on screen, firstly because I don’t think they’ve been seen together on screen. Disha has a certain body of work. I have seen her in Malang with Mohit, and I met her in 2012 or 2013 when she had just started,” he says.

Disha Patani is more than what meets the eye, and Bhatt emphasises that. “Over the years, I’ve just felt she has got a very charming face and a personality. From what she was and what we wanted for the role to be, and how this character would play out in the film, she was looking like a very good fit for it. It is a very modern character, a contemporary character in another country. This character is not Shriya Saran. There is a deliberate contrast,” he states.

And somewhere, the decision to cast Disha Patani has worked in favour of Awarapan 2, not only to uphold its legacy but also to meet the expectations of the audience. After hitting gold with O’ Romeo and Welcome To The Jungle this year, Disha Patani has proven to be the lucky charm yet again, as someone who has become a core driving factor of the film’s commercial success. So far, Awarapan 2 has delivered an excellent blockbuster opening weekend with ₹84.31 crore nett in India and an estimated ₹120.86 crore worldwide. As the film continues it exception theatrical run, the numbers are expected to soar even higher!