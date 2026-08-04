Awarapan 2 trailer to release on 6th August

The wait just got shorter, and the excitement just doubled up as Emraan Hashmi and Vishesh Bhatt announced the trailer of Awarapan 2 to arrive on 6th August. During a live interaction Emraan Hashmi and Vishesh Bhatt answered some of the most anticipated questions about Awarapan 2 and made the date announcement.

Awarapan 2 brings back Emraan Hashmi as Shivam Pandit alongside Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi, Suvinder Vicky, Vijayant Kohli, Aniruddh Rawal and Atul Kumar. The soulful music of Awarapan 2 is composed by multiple artists, including Mithoon, Jeet Gannguli, Amaal Mallik, and Akhil Sachdeva.

Mukesh Bhatt and Vishesh Films present Awarapan 2, a Vishesh Bhatt Production. Produced by Vishesh Bhatt, directed by Nitin Kakkar and written by Bilal Siddiqui. Awarapan 2 releases in cinemas worldwide on 14th August 2026.