Ayesha Kaduskar’s Indore connect: How her roots helped shape her character in Bada Naam Karenge

As the countdown begins for Rajshri Productions’ highly anticipated OTT debut, Bada Naam Karnege, audiences are about to be transported into a world brimming with love, laughter, and unforgettable moments. Taking the lead on this captivating journey is Ayesha Kaduskar, who brings the character of Surbhi Gupta to life, an unforgettable role that deeply resonates with her roots and personal experiences.

Though Ayesha’s heart belongs to Mumbai, her soul is grounded in Indore, where she spent her childhood and vacations surrounded by family, warmth, and the vibrant energy of the city. This connection to her roots helped Ayesha bring Surbhi; a young woman from Ujjain to life in a way that is both authentic and emotionally rich.

“I’m extremely proud of my Indore roots,” Ayesha shared. “My parents are from Indore as well, in fact, most of my family still lives there. Growing up, we would visit frequently during vacations to spend time with my grandparents and relatives. Each visit was filled with the love and warmth of the people, and that feeling has stayed with me. So when I was offered the role of Surbhi, I knew I had to bring that same authenticity to the character. Playing her felt like revisiting my childhood—everything, from the streets of Indore to the culture of Ujjain, felt incredibly familiar and real. It’s as if life has come full circle.”

As Bada Naam Karnege premieres on Sony LIV on February 7th Ayesha’s performance is set to win hearts, and with a stellar ensemble cast including Ritik Ghanshani, Kanwaljeet Singh, Alka Amin, Rajesh Jais, Chitrali Lokesh, Deepika Amin, Jameel Khan, Rajesh Tailang, Anjana Sukhani, Sadhika Sayal, Gyanendra Tripathi, Priyamvada Kant, Omm Dubey, and Bhavesh Babani, the show promises to captivate you with a world that blends tradition, emotion, and timeless beauty.