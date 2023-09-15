Ayushmann Khurrana admits that he went through ‘wrecking self-doubt’

Ayushmann Khurrana is a self-made star who has stamped his presence in Indian cinema through sheer talent. On the back of his fifth 100 crore hit Dream Girl 2, Ayushmann acknowledged a fan-made video on his birthday today and admitted that he was going through ‘wrecking self-doubt’!

Ayushmann said, “It’s been a life full of tests, many ups and downs, days and nights of wrecking self-doubt. But here I’m. Still standing. Still believing. Thanks to everyone who has loved me unconditionally. Thank you for making my birthday special ❤️❤️”

Catch the beautiful video that captures his journey from Roadies to Dream Girl 2 success here: https://www.instagram.com/reel/CxKsicyIPo1/?igshid=MTc4MmM1YmI2Ng==