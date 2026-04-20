Ayushmann Khurrana aims to extend his hit run with the family entertainer Pati Patni Aur Woh Do

When it comes to family entertainers laced with comedy, there is no one like Ayushmann Khurrana who has created his own brand of cinema in Hindi cinema – where high-concept storytelling meets mass entertainment. From breaking taboos to delivering laugh-out-loud family entertainers, his filmography has consistently translated into strong box office success and audience connect.

With crowd-pleasing blockbusters like Vicky Donor, Badhaai Ho, Bala, Dream Girl franchise and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan franchise, Ayushmann has emerged as one of the most dependable names in the comedy genre – particularly in stories rooted in middle-class India. His unique ability to blend humour with relatable and often unconventional themes, has made his films both commercially successful and culturally relevant.

The recently released teaser of Pati Patni Aur Woh Do has already struck a chord with audiences, garnering a hugely positive response across platforms and building strong early excitement around the film. The teaser further expands on the film’s quirky tone and situational comedy, giving audiences a glimpse into its world.

Now, the actor is gearing up to headline Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, the next chapter in a franchise that traces its origins to the cult classic Pati Patni Aur Woh starring Sanjeev Kumar. The upcoming film promises to reimagine the dynamics of modern relationships with Ayushmann’s signature brand of situational comedy and emotional honesty.

Reflecting on his journey in the genre and the audience’s response to his films, Ayushmann Khurrana says, “I’ve been incredibly fortunate that audiences have embraced my family comedies over the years. I have worked very hard to build this credibility with the content that I have tried to pick to entertainment people. I like my films to be clean, keeping in mind that an entire family, from anywhere in India, can sit down together to watch it in theatres! Maybe that’s why, they always show up for my family entertainers. For me, that’s a huge responsibility. With Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, we are taking a familiar, loved space and giving it a fresh, contemporary twist – the confusion, the humour and the situation comedy will hopefully make people laugh their hearts out on 15th May when the film releases in theatres.”