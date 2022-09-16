Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday come together for Dream Girl 2

In 2019, one of the most successful rom-com Dream Girl, was a massive success at the box office and was one of the highest grossing blockbusters of that year. While social media has been abuzz and speculations have been rife about a second instalment, Balaji Motion Pictures finally put all the rumours to rest by announcing the film and its release date.

Ektaa R Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana and Raaj Shandilya reunite for Dream Girl 2 and this time with Ananya Panday joining the bandwagon. The makers have dropped a teaser giving a sneak-peak into the second part of the Dream Girl Franchise, which is all set for a worldwide release on June 29th, 2023.

Ayushmann Khurrana will reprise as Pooja and the effervescent Ananya Panday will play his lady love. Joining the leading pair will be a pool of talented actors known for their impeccable coming timing, being the likes of Annu Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Vijay Raaz, Manoj Joshi, Rajpal Yadav, Seema Pahwa, Manjot Singh and Abhishek Banerjee.

Dream Girl 2 traces the journey of a small-town boy Karam (played by Ayushmann Khurrana) who is trying to live a serious life in Mathura and falls in love with Pari (played by Ananya Panday) but life is hell bent on not taking him seriously. In a turn of events Karam becomes Pooja which creates further chaos in his already chaotic life.

The film directed by Raaj Shaandilya and produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures will be a whacky, comic caper that will definitely entertain the audiences, leaving them in splits.

Producer Ektaa R Kapoor on the announcement of Dream Girl 2 shares, “Ayushmann has always been my ‘Dream Girl’, be it in the original or the upcoming sequel. The immense love that we got for Dream Girl got us to turn it into a franchise to bring more to the audiences. Audiences can expect double the fun, double the pun and a doubled dose of comedy in Dream Girl 2.”

On being a part of Dream Girl 2 Ayushmann Khurrana excitedly shared, “I am super stoked about Dream Girl 2! This is my second outing with Balaji Motion Pictures and I am thankful to Ektaa that she has carried this franchise forward and made it bigger. I have found a friend in Raaj and its exciting to team up with him again. Ananya Panday has been paired with me and I am looking forward to see the audience reaction to our chemistry. Along with a cracking ensemble cast of Annu Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Vijay Raaz, Manoj Joshi, Rajpal Yadav, Seema Pahwa, Manjot Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Asrani Saab; Dream Girl 2 is sure to take the audiences on a hilarious roller-coaster ride.”

About joining the second instalment of this super successful franchise Ananya Panday adds, “I am excited to be a part of Dream Girl 2 and working with the dream team of Ayushmann Khurrana, one of the finest actors of Bollywood and the true boss lady Ektaa Kapoor herself. I’m so grateful to be working with the most talented ensemble and ofcourse the captain of our ship, the super Raaj sir. This one is going to be a treat for all those who loved Dream Girl. Can’t wait for the audiences to see it.”

Bhavini Sheth, COO Balaji Motion Picture concludes, “Dream Girl 2 is sure to take the humour and entertainment quotient a notch higher with this stellar cast, and the audiences can only expect an absolute laugh-riot coming to cinemas near them in June 2023.”