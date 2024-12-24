Ayushmann Khurrana becomes the only Indian to win the Future Leader for One ASIA at the 22nd annual Unforgettable Gala

Ayushmann Khurrana was recently awarded the ‘Future Leader for One ASIA’ at the 22nd Unforgettable Gala, presented by Character Media & Golden TV becoming the only Indian to bag this award this year. The Unforgettable Gala commemorates Asian and Pacific Islander celebrities, influencers and leaders who have contributed to the arts, entertainment and culture. Every year, more than 500 API professionals and high-profile names gather at the Beverly Hilton for an unforgettable night to recognize the past year’s successes with this gala.

Other award recipients alongside Ayushmann Khurrana at the 22nd Unforgettable Gala include Chinese-American actress Joan Chen, an Oscar Academy Awards judge whose works have also won nine Oscars for Best Actor in a Film as well as globally renowned actor Hiroyuki Sanada, known for his works in Shogun & the John Wick franchise.

Thanking the jury and the team, as part of a video message, Ayushmann Khurrana said, “Celebrating India, its stories, its culture and its people make me thrive as a creative artiste. I always wanted to be known as an actor who showed a world a side to India that not many have seen, tell stories that are not often told, and champion people and causes that are often brushed under the carpet. Vicky Donor, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan, Article 15, Badhaai Ho, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Bala, etc are films that have been consciously chosen by me in a bid to do my bit as an actor to affect positive social change. I’m delighted that these stories have been loved by you and the world over.”

Adding on, he further said, “I would like to take this moment to thank Character Media and Asia Labs for creating a platform like the Unforgettable Gala that recognizes the importance of South Asian representation on a global level, and even celebrates that. Art and cinema are no longer restrictive to the country they are from or the language they are in. The power of cinema can resonate with everyone. It cuts across geographies, cultures and languages and unites us in a moment in time. I’m proud that Indian cinema is doing that. This award goes out to all South Asian and Indian storytellers and artistes, who are swimming against the tide, who dare to dream. Let’s tell the world how beautiful India is.”

Known for his unique roles, Ayushmann Khurrana has carved a niche for himself in the industry, cementing his reputation as the superhit versatile actor of the generation. Along with acting and singing, his social ventures and brand associations stand out vividly due to his engaging campaigns and his work towards children as the UNICEF National Ambassador has also been globally appreciated.