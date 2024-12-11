Ayushmann Khurrana begins Thama shoot

Maddock Films recently announced the next chapter in the horror comedy universe – Thama, a bloody love story starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna in pivotal roles.

As Ayushmann began shooting for Thama today, he received a sweet note from producer Dinesh Vijan that said, “It’s fang-tastic to have you on board Maddock’s horror comedy universe. Who better than Ayushmann to play the ‘un-dead’ Thama? We believe this is a role you will love to sink your teeth into!”

Thama promises to be a gripping love story, set against a bloody backdrop. Set to hit theaters on Diwali 2025, “Thama” brings together an impressive cast with Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead, along with Paresh Rawal, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Under the direction of Aditya Sarpotdar of blockbuster Munjya fame, the film is written by Niren Bhatt, Suresh Mathew and Arun Fulara, and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik.