Ayushmann Khurrana celebrates Vicky Donor’s anniversary with a heartfelt throwback as it re-releases in cinemas today

Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana took to Instagram ahead of the 13th anniversary of his debut film Vicky Donor – sharing a series of nostalgic pictures, the actor thanked fans for their continued love and reflected on the film’s subject and its impact, making it a part of pop culture.

Directed by Shoojit Sircar and produced by John Abraham, Vicky Donor was a box office success despite being made on a modest budget, and is widely regarded as a sleeper hit.

With its bold subject, witty script, and Ayushmann’s charismatic performance, Vicky Donor also paved the way for fresh, socially relevant storytelling in Bollywood. Marking the anniversary, the film is also being re-released in cinemas, giving fans a chance to relive the magic on the big screen.