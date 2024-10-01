Ayushmann Khurrana dedicates a heartfelt poem to India’s Paralympic stars Avani Lekhara and Navdeep Singh

Ayushmann Khurrana recently met India’s paralympic athletes and gold medallists – Avani Lekhara & Navdeep Singh at an award show. When Avani Lekhara, the double gold medallist got her award and found out Ayushmann Khurrana was in the audience, she couldn’t resist but to ask him to recite one of his famous poems.

Coming on stage with Avani Lekhara & Navdeep Singh, Ayushmann said “You both are truly legends. From what you have seen in your life and achieved in these years; you both have accomplished a legendary feat. Thank you for inspiring us!”

Gladly taking Avani’s request, Ayushmann also penned down one of his poems for the Paralympic winners. His poem is as follows –

Yeh Khiladi kuch zindagi jikar, aur kai zindagi markar aaye hai

Yeh Khiladi kuch zindagi jikar, aur kai zindagi markar aaye hai

Haal hi mein vishwasthar ki shreni mein aage badkar aaye hai

Aur zindagi kayi chunauthiyo ke shikhar par chadkar aaye hai

Yeh woh log hai doston jo kismat ki lakheero se ladkar aaye hai

Which when translated, reads:

These are those players that have lived a part of their life and fought for the rest

These are those players that have lived a part of their life and fought for the rest

And have successfully emerged on top in front of the world

They have faced challenges in life and stood strong through those

But these are those people, that have fought for their future and changed it successfully

Ayushmann’s hard hitting poem hits the notes perfectly with the feats of our Paralympic winners that shone bright for our country. Through adversity and hardships, they stood strong and faced life with a positive attitude and this poem resonates all our emotions as well! Ayushmann also received the honor of ‘Ambassador for India’s Youth Award’ at the recently concluded CSR Journal Excellence Awards.