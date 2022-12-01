Ayushmann Khurrana fulfills Delhi street singer’s dream

Ayushmann Khurrana has fulfilled a brilliant street singer from Delhi, Shivam’s dream! Shivam, who entertains people of the national capital with his melodious voice and brilliant guitar skills, always wanted to meet Ayushmann and sing with him! His favourite song is Ayushmann’s Paani Da Rang from Vicky Donor.

Shivam had uploaded his rendition of the blockbuster song and tagged Ayushmann. Seeing Shivam’s post, the actor, who was in Delhi for the promotions of his upcoming release, An Action Hero, had promised him that he will meet him. Ayushmann surprised Shivam to his amazement!

Not only did he meet and chat with Shivam, Ayushmann also jammed with him impromptu on Paani Da Rang and Jehda Nasha from his upcoming film An Action Hero and enthralled the crowd that built steadily as they were surprised to see Ayushmann on the streets of the national capital singing live!

Ayushmann responded to Shivam’s post saying, “Shivam mera gaana gaane ke liye shukriya! Lots of love. 🤍”

Ayushmann has always had an eye eye for budding artists across India. The talented actor always shares works of such creators be it poets, illustrators, musicians, singers, dancers, etc! His film An Action Hero releases tomorrow!