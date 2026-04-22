Ayushmann Khurrana hopes to extend his hit run at the box office with his 2026 theatrical line-up

With three distinctly different films set to release in 2026 – Bhushan Kumar & Juno Chopra’s Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, Karan Johar produced Udta Teer and Sooraj Barjatya’s Yeh Prem Mol Liya, Ayushmann Khurrana is set to showcase a wide creative range that continues to define his filmography. His brilliant 2026 slate reflects his consistent effort to explore varied narrative spaces within mainstream cinema which has further strengthened Ayushmann’s position as a Master of Diversity in Hindi cinema.

What stands out is not just the diversity of genres, but the consistency of voice – stories that remain accessible, relatable, and anchored in everyday emotion. Over the years, Ayushmann has built a reputation for backing content that balances entertainment with originality, and this line-up continues that trajectory. From the light-hearted, situational humour of Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, to the disruptive, unique story of Udta Teer, and the culturally rooted emotional family film Yeh Prem Mol Liya, each film presents a different facet of storytelling and a different Ayushmann. Together, they underline his instinct to avoid repetition and instead lean into variety as a defining strength.

Speaking about his variety in his choices, Khurrana says, “I’ve never really approached my career with the intention of ticking boxes or consciously trying to appear diverse. For me, it has always been about instinct and the kind of stories that move me as an audience first. Having three very different films like Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, Udta Teer and Yeh Prem Mol Liya coming out in the same year is exciting, but also a huge responsibility. Each of these films belongs to a completely different space – one is rooted in humour and relationships, one is more quirky and disruptive, and the other is deeply rooted in tradition and family values. As an actor, that shift keeps me on my toes and pushes me to reinvent myself every single time.”

Ayushmann also pointed out that today’s audience seeks newness on the screens and that has been one of his guiding forces. He said, “I’ve always believed that audiences today are extremely intelligent as they don’t want to see you doing the same thing again and again. They want to be surprised, and that is something I constantly strive for. At the same time, I also want to stay true to the kind of cinema I believe in starting with stories that are entertaining but also have something to say.”

“If this journey is being seen as ‘diverse’, I’m grateful for that, but for me it’s really about staying curious and honest to my choices. That’s what has helped me build a connection with the audience over the years, and I hope to continue doing that with every film I choose” he added.

Ayushmann is set to extend his hit run at the box office and is expecting all his films to work with the audience.