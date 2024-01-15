Ayushmann Khurrana invited for the historic Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha event in Ayodhya

Ayushmann Khurrana has been extended a warm invitation to attend the historic Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha event in Ayodhya.

Ayushmann will join the biggest luminaries of India, including Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Amitabh Bachchan, Sachin Tendulkar, Rajinikanth, Manmohan Singh, Dhanush, Mohanlal, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Prabhas, Yash from the Indian film industry and industrialists like Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, Ratan Tata, Gautam Adani, and TS Kalyanaraman, etc at this auspicious ceremony.

Ayushmann was personally handed over the invite for the grand consecration ceremony of ‘Ram Lalla’ by CA Ajit Pendse, Mumbai Mahanagar Sampark Pramukh of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Mumbai.

According to reports, over a lakh devotees are expected to descend on the temple town on the occasion of ‘pran pratishtha’ on January 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to be at the Ram Mandir during this ceremony.