Ayushmann Khurrana joins Amruta Fadnavis’s beach cleanup drive after Visarjan

Ayushmann Khurrana took to Mumbai’s Versova Beach today, after the occasion of Ganesh visarjan to clean the beaches along with Mrs. Amruta Fadnavis, Founder of Divyaj Foundation. The clean-up drive was of utmost importance as Mumbai beaches often get affected after festivities and dangers marine life.

Striving towards an eco-conscious tomorrow, Ayushmann Khurrana came together with Divyaj Foundation’s ‘Bache Bole Morya’ initiative for the Sea Shore Shine clean up drive, as they cleaned the beaches after Ganpati visarjan. This continues his dedication to a green Ganpati after the couple, along with their kids moulded eco-friendly Ganpati’s with their children for their celebrations this year.

Ayushmann Khurrana at the beach cleanup drive said, “It is very important to keep an eye on our environment and put a conscious effort towards protecting it for the future. We should always celebrate our festivities keeping in mind how it affects our planet and plan our actions better for a greener tomorrow. It was a pleasure seeing so many children and our youth coming here today in big numbers – I am so proud to know that our country’s tomorrow understands the importance of protecting our environment and have come here today, continue with this good work!”