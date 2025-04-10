Ayushmann Khurrana joins hands with Mumbai Police to raise awareness on cyber crime

Regarded as the most trusted and credible celebrity in India, Ayushmann Khurrana has become the face of Mumbai Police’s latest cyber security initiative, aimed at raising awareness about the growing threat of cybercrime. The initiative seeks to educate the public—especially vulnerable groups—about the various tactics used by cybercriminals to deceive and defraud innocent individuals.

In a promotional video released as part of the initiative, the actor-singer shares practical tips on how to stay vigilant online and avoid falling victim to online scams. Most victims are ordinary citizens who are unaware of the sophisticated methods cybercriminals use to exploit them. Through this video, Mumbai Police and Ayushmann Khurrana hope to empower people with the knowledge and tools to protect themselves in the digital world.

Talking about cyber safety and his initiative with Mumbai Police, Ayushmann said, “Cyber safety has become of utmost importance in today’s life with rampant online scams and frauds and it is crucial we stay vigilant and educated. Partnering with Mumbai Police, who have always been at the forefront at protecting our city’s citizens and taking online safety a step further is a reminder to think twice before you fall for any of these frauds. This public safety announcement and the helpline launched by Mumbai Police is a remarkable effort to safeguard people from potential cybercrimes and keep them informed to stay vigilant about possible scams.”