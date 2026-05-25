Ayushmann Khurrana joins Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to celebrate Common Wealth Games Day at the 75th edition of the Fit India Sundays on Cycle

Ayushmann Khurrana joined Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports and Labour & Employment Mansukh Mandaviya to celebrate Common Wealth Games Day, turning the city into a vibrant celebration of fitness, community spirit and India’s sporting ambitions for the future. Held at the iconic Sabarmati Riverfront, the large-scale event built momentum towards the historic 2030 Commonwealth Games to be hosted in Ahmedabad. The 75th edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle brought together citizens, athletes and fitness enthusiasts in a collective push towards a fitter and more sports-driven nation. It was celebrated across more than 8,000 locations nationwide.

Speaking about the initiative and India’s sporting future, Ayushmann Khurrana said, “The collaboration between Fit India and the upcoming Commonwealth Games 2030 is beautiful because it is inspiring a sporting culture among young Indians. Sundays on Cycle is a very interesting and futuristic initiative. Under the vision and guidance of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, initiatives like these are shaping the future of Indian sports.”

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Ayushmann Khurrana is the official ambassador and “Fit India Icon” for the government’s Fit India movement. Appointed by Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, he actively promotes physical and mental well-being by encouraging citizens to incorporate simple, fun fitness activities, such as cycling, into their daily routines. Known for championing meaningful causes alongside his work in cinema, Ayushmann’s participation added star power and youthful energy to the nationwide movement, reflecting his continued commitment towards health, wellness and community-driven initiatives.

While in Ahmedabad, Ayushmann Khurrana also treated fans to an electrifying surprise theatre visit to promote his hit comedy entertainer, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do. The theatre was packed to capacity as excited audiences welcomed the actor with loud cheers and overwhelming enthusiasm, adding another memorable chapter to his Ahmedabad visit.