Ayushmann Khurrana next Anek once again brings back the Hindi language debate

Few days back we saw a heated twitter debate between Ajay Devgn and Kiccha Sudeep over Hindi no longer being a national language and today Ayushmann Khurrana launched the trailer of his next political action thriller ‘ Anek’ that somehow have jumped into the ongoing debate..

A particular scene in the trailer shows Ayushmann Khurrana converversing with a man who belongs to Telangana. Ayushmann asks him why he thinks of him as a north Indian, When the man says that it is because his Hindi is clean, so Ayushmann replies, “So Hindi decides who is from the North and who is from South?” When the man says no, Ayushmann says, “So, it’s not about Hindi, either!”

This conversation reminder some of the twitter users about the debate that happened on twitter few days back.

This scene in #AnekTrailer beautifully shows the judgement over language that alot of people in India are facing 🙏🏻 @kicchasudeep was sooo right when he asked a similar question & @ajaydevgn jumped into defending the wrong! pic.twitter.com/t4ozUPGHn6 — Bollywood Era (@BollywoodArvind) May 5, 2022

.@kicchasudeep highlighted The big question over Hindi language a few days back which turned into a big debate….The solution??? Well watch #AnekTrailer to get a glimpse of what so many Indians have been going through!!pic.twitter.com/OQpUbqai5X — Rajasekar (@sekartweets) May 5, 2022

.@Ajaydevgn & @kicchasudeep’s massive debate happened on Hindi-National Language a week ago…. #AnekTrailer has again raised THE BIG QUESTION?? pic.twitter.com/dHw0meOxM2 — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) May 5, 2022

Almost a week back a massive debate in the country took place between @kicchasudeep & @ajaydevgn on Hindi being a national language or not, #AnekTrailer has beautfifully portrayed a similar debate ✅ pic.twitter.com/JTsckZNRcu — Ravi Rai Rana #RRR (@raviranabjp) May 5, 2022

I am truly agree with dialogue and who else agree with this ? and @KicchaSudeep

Is the first one to raised the voice #AnekTrailerpic.twitter.com/LIJhxnwujf — Golden heart girl (@goldenheart003) May 5, 2022

Hard-hitting at its very core, the trailer of the political action thriller sees Ayushmann step into the shoes of an undercover cop, a first in his career. Shot on a massive, big canvas scale, ‘Anek’ filmed extensively in extraordinary locations in the North East, boasts of not just riveting content but also gripping action sequences.

‘Anek’ is an political action thriller about an Indian who will rise and make India win. The film is shot in extraordinary locations in the north east.

Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Andrea Kevichusa, Anek jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Anubhav Sinha’s Benaras Mediaworks, is all set to release on 27th May 2022