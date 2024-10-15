Ayushmann Khurrana partners with Meta to spread awareness against online scams

Meta launched its safety campaign ‘Scams se Bacho’ and has partnered with Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana to educate people on how to stay safe from online scams and promote safer digital practices. Launched in collaboration with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C) and Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB), Meta’s campaign emphasizes the company’s commitment to safeguard people online, supporting the Government’s goal to combat the rising cases of scams and cyber frauds in the country.

The educational campaign showcases some of the most common scams people face in their daily lives, encouraging people to stay alert and exercise caution before they take any action. The film further highlights the host of safety features on Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp that empower users to take control of their online safety.

In the film, Ayushmann Khurrana stars as a vigilant wedding guest who encounters people at the brink of falling prey to scams and saves the day with his quick thinking and comedic flair. Highlighting Meta’s safety features like Two-factor authentication, Block and Report, WhatsApp’s group privacy settings, the campaign is an important reminder of how Meta’s in-built product features and safety tools equip people with the necessary safeguards to help protect them from online scams, frauds and account compromising threats.

Commenting on the launch of the campaign, Ayushmann Khurrana said, “In today’s digital landscape, with the rampant increase of online scams and frauds that sometimes can seem very convincing – it’s crucial that we stay vigilant and educate ourselves about how to stay safe. I’m thrilled to be a part of Meta’s safety initiative that aims to drive awareness around how people can safeguard themselves from potential cyber scams. It’s an important reminder to think twice before you act and use Meta’s safety tools at your disposal, empowering you to take control of your online safety.”

Showcasing a wide range of scams ranging from OTP scams that compromise personal accounts and confidential information, Impersonation scams where scammers create a sense of urgency to trick people into giving them money, trading and investment scams promising unreasonable returns and fake loans apps and offers – the campaign demonstrates how Meta’s simple yet effective safety features can help secure people from online scams and frauds.