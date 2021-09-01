Ayushmann Khurrana supports brother Aparshakti Khurana’s Helmet

Aparshakti Khurana is all charged up for his upcoming release Helmet opposite Pranutan Behl. The film which is Aparshakti’s first film as a lead is a social comedy that pokes fun at the shyness of purchasing condoms in a conservative society like India. For the past few days, the actor has been quite busy with the promotions of the film. So, when his elder brother Ayushmann took to supporting the film in his own quirky way, it left the audience pleasantly surprised.

Ayushmann posted a video on his Instagram where he can be seen riding a bicycle while wearing a Helmet. Through his cleverly worded lines, the actor supported the film driving the point across with precision and safety (pun intended).

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CTRyY1Engt2/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Aparshakti reposted the video from his handle, making the audience’s hearts melt at the bromance between the two.