Ayushmann Khurrana takes South Korean singing sensation Eric Nam on a culinary journey of India

Ayushmann Khurrana and South Korean singing sensation Eric Nam have three things in common! First, they are both highly acclaimed singers, songwriters & composers. Second, they have both been honoured by the prestigious TIME Magazine as one of the most influential people in the world today. Third, is their love (read obsession) for food!

Eric, who is currently visiting India for Lollapalooza, met Ayushmann last year at the TIME 100 Impact Award in Singapore which they both won! Since then, Ayushmann & Eric have formed a mutual admiration society and have been in touch constantly! So when the Bollywood actor heard that Eric is going to be his city, Mumbai, he immediately wanted to host him and take him on a deliciously lip-smacking culinary journey of India!

Ayushmann really went all out to give Eric a food experience that he would remember forever … as he was fed with some of the best dishes from the North to the South & from the East to the West!

Ayushmann made Eric gorge on Kanda Bhajiya with green chutney & red chutney (West Indian speciality), Pindi Chole Amritsari Kulcha (a North Indian delicacy), Hyderabadi Gosht Ki Biryani with Raaita (a South Indian non veg sensation) & Ras Malai from the fabled East!

Ayushmann says, “I realised that Eric is a big foodie and I wanted to give him the best food experience of our country that he will never be able to forget! Our beautiful country, our Incredible India is also known across the world for its culinary might! We have so many cultures that the cuisine is extremely diverse and unique! Indian food is a celebration of life itself and I wanted Eric to feel that when he is in India! I could see his eyes go wide each time he took a bite and savoured each dish to the fullest! I was happy seeing him happy because I truly believe in the saying ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’!”

Eric Nam says, “Ayushmann was such a gracious and welcoming host! We took a short but delicious culinary trip throughout India as he guided me through some of the tastiest dishes of this beautiful and vast country. I am an avid foodie and being able to try these diverse dishes in one sitting with Ayushmann as my guide was truly wonderful. I love India and it was so much fun tasting every corner of your country’s incredible food palate. My favorite dish of the experience was chole and roti, and of course the fun conversations I shared with Ayushmann were a blast. I really hope to be able to visit India very often to explore the vastness of this country’s cultures and beauties, and of course to have some more delicious foods!”