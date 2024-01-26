Ayushmann Khurrana to be present for the historic 75th Republic Day Parade at New Delhi

Ayushmann Khurrana, will be present at this year’s Republic Day Parade to witness India’s historic 75th Republic Day celebrations at Kartavya Path (formerly called Rajpath), New Delhi!

The Republic Day Parade is a spectacular display of India’s cultural diversity and military power. It is also the largest and most important of the parades marking the Republic Day celebrations in India. The first parade was held in 1950, and it has been held every year since. The cultural pageant is a symbol of a diverse but united India!

The entire ruling government, including the Prime Minister of our country, Narendra Modi, all the leaders of opposition and all members of the parliament will be present at this historic occasion!

Emmanuel Macron, the President of France, will be visiting India as the Chief Guest for the 75th Republic Day celebrations.