Ayushmann Khurrana to celebrate the success of his hit film Dream Girl 2 with fans

Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana has tasted massive box office success with his recent release Dream Girl 2. The film has collected over 100 crore worldwide, making it a super hit at the box-office. With Dream Girl 2, Ayushmann also delivered his biggest opener to date!

Overwhelmed with all the love that Ayushmann is receiving for Dream Girl 2, the ecstatic actor has decided to celebrate this big win with his fans! These fans have been a pillar of strength for him and Ayushmann wanted to thank them for their belief in him. Ayushmann’s success party with fans is set to happen on Monday!

The young actor, who is a rank outsider to Bollywood, has made inroads in the industry because of sheer talent and love from people from across the country since his debut film. He believes he has been truly fortunate to have fans who support him unconditionally.