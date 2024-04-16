Ayushmann Khurrana visits the Parliament

Ayushmann Khurrana visited the New Parliament that was recently inaugurated by the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. Ayushmann took a guided tour of the Parliament and witnessed the architectural marvel that has been constructed as a symbol of our country’s shining democracy.

The National Award winning actor says, “It was an honour to visit the Parliament. As a proud citizen of this country, it’s a moment that I will never forget. I found the experience of visiting the new Parliament extremely enriching. The Parliament is representative of the people of our country so it was a really proud moment for me to walk around the haloed Parliament and learn so much about it.”

The new Parliament integrates the most unique elements of India’s heritage with sculptures from different parts of India, carpets made in Uttar Pradesh, to the 36 kg foucault pendulum from Kolkata, exploring the Parliament was like going a cultural class for Ayushmann.

Ayushmann says, “It is a sight for the eyes as it also showcases the amazing heritage of our country, our cultural history and the brilliant craftsmanship of India. It’s filled with art from across the country as I think about 400 artisans have been featured here! I’m thrilled to have got this massive opportunity to witness the Parliament first hand.”