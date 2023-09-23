“Ayushmann Khurrana will always be an icon representing Indian cinema!” – Guneet Monga

Oscar-winning film-maker Guneet Monga has hailed Indian cinema’s most disruptive actor Ayushmann Khurrana as an icon who has magnificently represented India on the global stage through his craft and choice of films!

Guneet wrote on her Instagram, “@ayushmannk you have and will always be an ICON representing Indian cinema. You stand for progressive stories that move us. And move us you do! Congratulations on receiving the Time100 Impact Award. So so proud of you!!”

Ayushmann has achieved a rare feat at this year’s TIME Magazine awards. He has been honoured by TIME twice in just 3 years, a testimony to the impact that he has had culturally and creatively in India.