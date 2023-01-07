Ayushmann Khurrana’s new love is a Ducati Scrambler

Ayushmann Khurrana‘a love for bikes is known by all. He was a part of the second season of Roadies which he won and this show catapulted him to get instant fame amongst the youth of the nation. biking has always been a passion for the artiste and looks like he has found new love in a swanky Ducati Scrambler!

Ayushmann revealed this in a new post today with the caption ‘Resolution for 2023 and life: to choose the road less traveled 🛣️🏍️’! In this video he is seeing riding his new bike in the streets of Chandigarh as he ushers in a new year with a promise to disrupt further in terms of film choices.

Ayushmann brought in the new year with his family in Chandigarh, in the house he grew up in. He spent the first week of this year soaking in the sun, writing poetry, riding his bike and spending time with his family.

He is now back in Mumbai shooting for Dream Girl 2.