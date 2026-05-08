Ayushmann Khurrana’s Pati Patni Aur Woh Do has a huge Aamir Khan connection

Ayushmann Khurrana’s upcoming family entertainer Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, releasing on 15th May has found a coincidental nostalgic connection with Aamir Khan and the golden era of Hindi situational comedies. The film features the iconic track Aaj Na Chhodunga Tujhe Dum Duma Dum from the cult romantic hit Dil, adding a layer of nostalgia and comic energy to the narrative.

Known for creating his own successful space in the family comedy genre with films like Badhaai Ho, Dream Girl, Bala and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Ayushmann says some of his biggest inspirations in situational comedy have always been Aamir Khan’s cult entertainers.

Speaking about his love for this genre and the accidental yet special Aamir Khan connect in the film, Ayushmann shares, “I’m a big fan of Aamir Khan and I particularly love his comedies and the way he dabbles in this genre of situational comedy! I feel Aamir is a true master of the genre along with everything that he does on screen. So, I love that there is an Aamir Khan connect in my film PPAWD! It happened by chance and I’m glad it did.”

He adds, “When we were making Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, we wanted a song that fit seamlessly into the hilarious world and theme of the film. We found Aaj Na Chhodunga Tujhe Dum Duma Dum from Aamir sir’s film Dil and it just felt perfect for the situation my character goes through in the movie. Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is a situational comedy much like Aamir’s films Andaz Apna Apna, Ishq, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke to name a few. These are films I loved watching growing up and honestly, I can still watch them any number of times even today!”

“I love that I get to do a film that is essentially a hat-tip to the iconic comedies that we have all grown up watching. I hope PPAWD entertains everyone with its clean, brilliant comedy that every family can come and enjoy together in theatres”, he shares.

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do aims to bring back the joy of classic family entertainers to the big screen once again.