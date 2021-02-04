Azaan Sami Khan reveals the cover and tracklist of his debut album Main Tera

After years of experimenting with music that defines him best, Azaan Sami Khan has just unveiled his debut solo album. The Parey Hut Love composer, who usually steers clear of social media, took to his Instagram to reveal the album cover, along with an exciting tracklist and the release date of his first single. Titled ‘Main Tera’, the album is a step in another direction for the musician who is known for producing some of the major OSTs.

The title track of the album which serves as the first single is all set to release on February 10th, 2021. While Khan’s own voice and song-writing skills will be at the helm for the very first time, the album overall is a cohesive effort.

“I wanted to do my own album for many years, and have managed to infuse a lot of personal elements in it. It has come from a lot of places, and has everything that I have personally composed. Having said that, I’ve had the fortune of working with tremendous music producers. I was very lucky that my work in films allowed me to build a very strong team,” he said, hinting at some interesting collaborations.

Speaking of which, the 9-song tracklist also reveals a collaboration with the legendary maestro Ustaad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, for starters. The full tracklist includes songs titled Maahiya, Dholna, Mein Tera, Jaadugari, Aashiqui, Ik Lamha, Meri Sajna Re feat. Ustaad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Zama, and Tu. In addition, there’s a Bonus side revealing versions of the songs performed at the legendary Abbey Road Studios in London and something interesting to see, a “Karachi Mix” of the song Jaadugari.

Being a part of the industry since a young age surely has its pros and cons, but Khan knows where his priorities lie. “For me, the fans and the listeners are the most important. So far, they have given me so much love for my compositions in films, so it is equally important for them to know that I haven’t compromised anything when it came to sharing my own album with them. The idea is to give them the absolute best experience that I can,” he said.

The release date of the album is yet to be announced, but we’re keeping our eyes peeled for what the single has in store for us.

The album will be released under the banner of HUM Music. An initiative established by HUM Network Limited to support and highlight the incredible music and diverse roster of creative musicians that Pakistan has to offer. The vision behind founding HUM Music is to help revive the lost culture of concerts, album launches and the pop scene that our country was once known for.

Debuting with the incredibly talented Azaan Sami Khan’s album ‘Main Tera’, HUM Music aims to revitalize the country’s music scene by bringing exclusive and experimental music to the audiences featuring the stalwarts of our country’s music scene along with young aspiring talent.