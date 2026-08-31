Baaghi 2 to Kung Fu Yoga: Memorable performances by Disha Patani

Ever since Disha Patani stepped into Bollywood with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, she has never held herself back from exploring and experimenting herself as an actress. Whether she’s playing an emotionally layered character or is leaving the audience in awe with action sequences, Disha’s only challenge has been to peel her layers as an actress. Take a look:

Kung Fu Yoga: Kung Fu Yoga showcases Disha in an emotionally flamboyant role as princess, Ashmita, and holds her own in a world that is constantly shifting between action and drama. The film spotlighted her graph as an actress, and with what is a fact, the graph is definitely upward.

MS Dhoni: Disha marked her big Bollywood break with Neeraj Pandey’s MS Dhoni. The actress’ impact was heavily emphasised in the film’s first half, wherein she nearly shouldered the storyline as Priyanka Jha. Her performance left a lasting impression, and continues to do so even today.

Kalki 2898 AD: Disha stepped into the pan-India sci-fi space with Kalki 2898 AD, and also registered the biggest success of her career. The actress played an extended cameo as Roxie opposite Prabhas, Nag Ashwin’s futuristic epic, which also featured Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan, became one of Indian cinema’s biggest worldwide hits.

Baaghi 2: Through Baaghi 2, Disha Patani placed herself as a commercially viable star. In the emotional subplot of the high-octane action thriller, the actress played Neha and nearly anchored the emotional world. The performance resonated. The impact stayed.

Bharat: Disha was paired opposite Salman Khan in the younger timeline of the film, and the actress did not miss a beat in diving into youth phase. Her screen presence as well as the viral charbuster Slow Motion became a live wire, and a definite highlight in the entire film.

With the recently released Awarapan 2, Disha has only stretched her dynamics as a performer. It’s showing, and the audience is hungry for more.