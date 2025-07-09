Baba Baith Gaya: New song from Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi now out

The high-octane anthem “Baba Baith Gaya” from the upcoming film Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi is officially out now. this power-packed track arrives in two impactful versions: one sung by the electrifying Romy, and the other by superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahuaâ, bringing a regional resonance that deepens its connect with the masses.

Composed by Meet Bros, voiced by the powerful Romy, and penned by hitmaker Kumaar, the track pays a stirring tribute to the iconic Janata Darbar of Uttar Pradesh — where governance meets the people.

The song captures the soul of a leader who listens and acts. With pounding beats and soaring energy, the visuals showcase Anantvijay Joshi as the saffron-clad, stoic Yogi — seated among roaring crowds and drums of change.Inspired by real grassroots connect, Baba Baith Gaya redefines leadership — not from a pedestal, but from the ground, among the people. The anthem becomes a resounding call for power with purpose.

With impactful lyrics echoing “बाबा बैठ गया”, it’s not just a track — it’s a statement. A declaration of fearless leadership. Of transformation. Of people’s power.

Visually, the music video erupts with saffron hues, raised fists, and relentless rhythm. Anantvijay Joshi leads a powerhouse cast including Paresh Rawal, Dinesh Lal Yadav “Nirahua”, Ajay Mengi, Rajesh Khattar, Pawan Malhotra, and Garima Vikrant Singh.

Produced by Ritu Mengi under the Samrat Cinematics banner & Directed by Ravindra Gautam , the film boasts a powerful screenplay by Dilip Bachchan Jha & Priyank Dubey.

Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi charts the extraordinary rise of a monk who shook the system and redefined leadership. With every drop — from teaser to anthem — the momentum builds.

Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi releases worldwide on August 1, 2025, distributed by AA Films.

Listen to “Baba Baith Gaya” — a revolutionary anthem for the people, by the people — now streaming everywhere.