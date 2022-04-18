Baba Siddique and Zeeshan Siddique host a grand annual Iftaar dinner for the country’s best

The most anticipated annual Iftaar dinner in town was celebrated last night! Baba Siddique and Zeeshan Siddique’s annual Iftaar, held on 17th April at Taj Land’s End, witnessed attendance from the who’s who across various industries.

Complete with a grand set-up, lavish feast and high-level security, the annual Iftaar had over 75 authentic dishes being prepared by special chefs who had been flown down from Kashmir, Lucknow and Bangalore for the splendid dinner. About a 100 vigilant, high-level security personnel were assigned to ensure the smooth functioning of the event.

Speaking about his Iftaar dinner, Baba Siddique said, “During this time of togetherness, I count my blessings for being surrounded by all my loved ones as we break our fast. We are delighted to host our friends and family once again at our annual Iftaar and grateful for their presence.”

Attended by the best of the best, Baba Siddique’s annual Iftaar saw the presence of Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Rakulpreet and Jaccky Bhagnani, Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu, Shehnaaz Gill, Giorgia Andriani, Esha Gupta, Karan Kundra, Tejaswi Prakash, Ankita Lokhande, Hina Khan, Vikaas Jain, Jay and Mahi, Divyanka Tripathi, Krstyle D’Souza, Arjun Bijlani and Neha Bijlani, Aamna Sharif, Aly Goni and Jasmine Bhasin, Urvashi Dholakia, Bhagyashree, Sharad Kelkar, Urvashi Rautela, Elnaaz Nourozi, Ritabhari Chatterjee and Richa Sinha, amongst others.