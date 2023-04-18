Baba Siddique and Zeeshan Siddique’s Annual Iftaar becomes the talk of the town

Baba Siddique & Zeeshan Siddique along with Dr. Arshia Siddique hosted their annual Iftaar at Taj Lands end on April 16th, 2023. The annual night witnessed the presence of the biggest superstars from Bollywood and the fans were following every update by the minute.

The most buzzing night of the year witnessed the presence of powerhouse, Salman Khan and entire family – his father the great Salim Khan, Alvira Khan, Atul, sister Arpita and Aayush. His brother Sohail Khan and son marked their presence too. Other stars like Emraan Hashmi, Preity Zinta, Suniel Shetty, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, Urmila Matondkar, Kapil Sharma and many more marked their presence on the star studded night.

For this year’s annual celebrations, a more traditional approach was observed. The menu was curated in a way that caters to traditional Ramadan recipes such as Hyderabadi Haleem, Delhi Butter Chicken, Keema Mutter Samosa, Kalonji Paneer Tikka, Biryani and a lot more finger-licking good dishes. A special chef had arrived from Hyderabad. The decor was traditional and the utmost care was taken with a black-and-white theme.

As it has been in the past, this event was a blockbuster evening overflowing with grandeur and the who’s who of the industry came together to celebrate.