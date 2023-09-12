Babil Khan joins the All Stars Football Club, will play for charity with MS Dhoni, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and more

Actor Babil Khan has been making headlines for all the right reasons. After winning hearts with his standout act in the newly released Netflix film ‘Friday Night Plan’, the actor has now come on board as one of the faces of Playing for Humanity charitable trust’s infamous ‘All Stars Football Club’. Sharing the big news, the promising actor took to his social media handle and posted a picture of his appointment letter along with a special note. He wrote, “Look mama, I made it! ❤️”

Ecstatic to have Babil Khan join the club, All Stars Football’s social media handle welcomed the actor sharing a warm message along with a picture of Babil saying, “A stellar addition to the team 😍💫 Welcoming Babil Khan as he kicks off his journey with #ASFC ⚽”

By becoming a part of the club, Babil Khan has joined the likes of various Sports and Bollywood celebrities including MS Dhoni, Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Kartik Aaryan, Arjun Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur amongst others who are also associated with ASFC. The mentioned football club plays three/four matches each year, proceeds from which go to charity.

Well, this sure has come as exciting news for all Babil Khan fans as they will watch the actor not just play the sport but also fulfil his various socio-economic responsibilities.

On the work front, Babil Khan will be next seen in Yash Raj Films’ maiden web series ‘The Railway Men’, a tribute to the unsung heroes of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy. He’s also busy working on some yet-to-be-announced projects.