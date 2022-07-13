Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Ram to have a tough time winning over Pihu in the Sony TV show

Winning over a child’s heart is the most difficult thing in the world for a businessman like Ram Kapoor. While things seem to be melting down between television’s favourite couple Ram (Nakuul Mehta) and Priya (Disha Parmar) in Sony Entertainment Television’s Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, the situation still seems ice cold still for Pihu (Aarohi Kumawat) and Ram.

For Ram where no deal is impossible, he will be seen having a tough time winning over Pihu who has now grown angry with him over her mother’s ill health. Pihu who has lately joined the cast seems to be keeping everyone on their toes and shares a lovely bond with all except Ram, who incidentally is her biological father, unbeknownst to both.

Viewers have witnessed how they share a ‘bitter-sweet’ bond, and now as the story unfolds, Ram will be seen going out of his way to mending things between them. To bring a smile on Pihu’s face, Ram will take Priya and Pihu to his farmhouse and build an amusement park. In return, Pihu will keep doing some really cute mischievous things to irritate Ram.

Spilling some beans about the sequence, Aarohi shares, “It felt like a picnic rather than a shoot, we had so much fun. Having an amusement park on set made me feel that I was not acting but having a holiday. I was told to do some mischievous things to Nakuul Bhaiyaa and I was scared but Bhaiyaa told me to just perform the scene and have fun.”

To know more, tune in to Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, every Monday to Friday at 8:00 PM only on Sony Entertainment Television!