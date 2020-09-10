Badshah all set to treat his fans with some ‘Taka Tak’ entertainment

With the tension between India and China at its peak, many Chinese apps have been banned in India. ‘Tik Tok’ was one of the many apps to be banned and its absence created a void in the minds of a large number of people, especially the youth, who used the app extensively to bring their artistic endeavours to the fore. The app made many stars and gave established names the opportunity to connect with their fans in an innovative manner.

During the lockdown phase, the popularity of the app grew substantially. People, who were confined to the four corners of their homes, decided to sing, dance, act and do a plethora of other things and put it out on the app. It served as a good source of entertainment and helped them keep themselves engaged during these trying times.

Recently, MX Player launched an app named MX Taka Tak which has similar features to that of Tik Tok but this app has been built and customised according to the sensibilities of Indians. The video app had gotten on-board many popular influencers and celebrities and now, from what one hears, they are all set to welcome Badshah.

The rapper/singer/musician is expected to join the app officially very soon. Badshah, who has several chartbusters to his name like “Saturday “Saturday”, Kar Gayi Chull”, Baaki Peetein Peene Baad”, “Genda Phool”, among others, to his credit has enthralled the audience with his vibrant personality. With him, joining MX Taka Tak, which is growing at a rapid pace, one expects the users of this newly launched app to be served with dollops of entertainment.