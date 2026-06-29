Badshah becomes 5th most-viewed hip-hop artist globally on YouTube

Indian hip-hop icon and global trailblazer Badshah has officially cemented his position on the Mount Rushmore of global hip-hop. According to the latest data curated by music analytics authority Chartmasters, Badshah has climbed to become the 5th most-viewed artist in the world within the hip-hop genre category on YouTube, amassing a staggering 26,175,269,730 views.

With this historic milestone, Badshah joins an elite inner circle of absolute rap royalty. The current top five global hip-hop titans includes Drake, Eminem, Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne with Badshah being the only Indian artist in the ranking.

This achievement marks a seismic shift in the global musical landscape, illustrating the unprecedented dominance of Desi Hip-Hop (DHH) on the international stage. Out of the top 50 slots in Chartmasters’ exhaustive 1,000 Most-Viewed Artists On YouTube (hip-hop) list, the only other Indian artists to secure a place are the late legendary icon Sidhu Moosewala and Punjabi hitmaker Karan Aujla.

Celebrating 20 years in the music industry, Badshah’s career metrics paint the picture of a true streaming juggernaut. He has accumulated over 26.1 billion views on YouTube and more than 25 billion combined streams across all digital platforms from a catalog of over 150 career music releases. This massive digital footprint has garnered a loyal following of over 100 million listeners globally across major DSPs, backed by a commanding 19.9 million monthly listeners on Spotify alone.

This staggering monthly listener count positions Badshah comfortably at the absolute No. 1 spot in the Indian hip-hop category commanding a widening lead over contemporary regional giants such as Yo Yo Honey Singh, AP Dhillon, Karan Aujla, Shubh, Hanumankind, Talwiinder and Dhanda Nyoliwala. Furthermore, when measured against all genres across India’s general Top 1,000 YouTube charts, Badshah shares a spot alongside Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghoshal, Neha Kakkar, Priyam, Lata Mangeshkar and Alka Yagnik in the Top 10.

Rather than resting on his two decades of chart-topping laurels, Badshah’s newest musical era is defined by systemic altruism and sonic exploration. His latest slate of chart-dominating singles including ‘Tum Yun Mile Ho’,‘Ban Ja Tu’, ‘Tateeree Phir Se Mhare Ri Mandere Pe Boliye and ‘Delhi Se Manali’ serve as the foundation for his highly anticipated upcoming studio album.

As all four of his latest singles continuously scale the peak of domestic and international streaming charts, interestingly instead of leaning strictly on established industry guest features, Badshah has turned his rollout into a major launchpad for India’s burgeoning talents. The upcoming album actively champions fresh talent giving premier global placement to artists like Reet Talwar, Charan Preet, Simran Jaglan, Sirazee and Manju Nautiyal. Visually, the accompanying music videos double as love letters to the subcontinent, capturing the vast, undocumented geographical and cultural tapestries of different regions across India.