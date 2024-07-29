Badshah becomes first rapper in Asia to cross 1 billion views

Indian music juggernaut Badshah has achieved a monumental milestone as his iconic ‘Kala Chashma’ song featuring Katrina Kaif and Sidarth Malhotra from the 2016 film Baar Baar Dekho has surpassed 1 billion views on YouTube. This achievement marks the first time an India rapper has ever reached such a figure. This milestone also comes a few weeks before his debut headlining performance in the Netherlands at the Mirchi Fest.

This monumental achievement is a testament to Badshah’s unparalleled influence within the Bollywood industry and the global appeal of his music. ‘Kala Chashma’ has become a cultural phenomenon, transcending language and geographical boundaries to captivate audiences worldwide.

In a groundbreaking achievement that solidifies his status as the undisputed king of Indian rap, Badshah has etched his name in music history. His electrifying track ‘Kala Chashma’ song featuring Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra from the 2016 Bollywood film ‘Baar Baar Dekho’ has surpassed a staggering one billion views on YouTube, making him the pioneering Indian rapper to attain this unparalleled milestone.

This monumental feat is a testament to Badshah’s extraordinary talent, relentless dedication, and the infectious energy that permeates his music. ‘Kala Chashma’ has transcended linguistic and cultural boundaries, resonating with audiences worldwide and becoming an anthem for generations.

Badshah says, “Achieving a billion views for ‘Kala Chashma’ is a surreal moment. It’s a testament to the incredible support and love I’ve received from my fans. This milestone is more than just a personal achievement; it’s a reflection of the growing acceptance and appreciation for Indian hip-hop. I’m grateful for the opportunity to represent the culture on such a massive platform. It’s just the beginning, and there’s so much more to come.”

The song’s enduring popularity is a reflection of Badshah’s ability to create music that strikes a chord with people from all walks of life. With its catchy beats, energetic vocals, and a music video that has become iconic, ‘Kala Chashma’ has captured the hearts of millions and established Badshah as a global music sensation.

Saurabh Abbi, TM Talent Management adds, “Badshah’s impact on the Indian music industry is immeasurable. With ‘Kala Chashma,’ he has redefined the boundaries of Indian pop culture and showcased the power of Indian music on the world stage. This achievement is a testament to his exceptional artistry and the unwavering support of his fans.”

As Badshah continues to push the boundaries of music and entertain audiences with his infectious energy, this historic milestone marks a new chapter in his illustrious career.