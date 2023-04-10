Badshah collaborates with Tata Play Binge on The Binge Song

The latest Brand-Artist collaboration dropped today featuring renowned rapper and singer, Badshah, in association with OTT aggregation platform, Tata Play Binge. Aptly titled ‘The Binge Song’, the music video pays tribute to all Binge watchers in signature style and attitude of Badshah. Intertwining the core offering of Tata Play Binge i.e., 25+ apps under one unified platform, with a peppy song conceptualised by Badshah, is another way for the brand to engage with its viewers.

“It brings me immense joy to have teamed up with Tata Play Binge for ‘The Binge Song’,” exclaimed said rapper & singer Badshah. “As an avid binge-watcher myself, I wanted to create a foot-tapping, high-energy song that celebrates the passion and enthusiasm of all Binge Watchers. I’m confident that people will love this song just as much as they have enjoyed my previous work. I’m excited to see the campaign take off and can’t wait for everyone to groove to the catchy beat of #TheBingeSong with Tata Play Binge.”

Tata Play Binge has designed an engaging campaign where 150+ influencers will be tapped to amplify this campaign. The influencers will be creating their own reels using the chorus and hook-step of the ‘The Binge Song’. Furthermore, a User Generated Content contest on Instagram and YouTube will open the stage for all viewers to participate in the trend. The end of the campaign will also see a mashup video of the best UGC and influencer content thus curated through the campaign.